Trail RCMP Radio Open House

BOUNCE Radio and the Trail RCMP have an open discussion about local issues.

Join Host BOUNCE Radios News Reporter, Drew Wilson as he talks with, Sergeant Mike Wicentowich and Community Liason Corporal Sheri Karn as they discuss topics such as, drugs, criminal activity, homelessness, and mental health issues.

We ask you our listeners to text us your questions the night of, or in advance to 250-368-1290 or call in live the night of the program 250-364-5514.

Join the conversation Wednesday November 17th at 6pm for the Trail RCMP radio open house on BOUNCE Radio.