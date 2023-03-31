Trail's Incredible Easter Market
Trail’s Incredible Easter Market and Waneta Plaza Easter Egg Hunt
April 8th, 9:30 am - 2pm at @wanetaplaza you will be able to join us for some fun activities and incredible vendors at Trails Incredible Easter Market. With an Easter Egg Hunt, a Visit with the Easter Bunny, face painting, kids crafts and incredible vendors. Come get your Easter goodies, from baked goods, produce and meats, to yummy spirits, health care items and beautiful crafts. All baked, made, grown and crafted here in the Kootenays.
Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay