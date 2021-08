Park with Us

Date: Sept. 15th, 2021

Cost: Sponsorship

Location: Downtown Trail

The City of Trail is waiving all Parking Meter fees for The United Way Trail District’s “Park With Us” event on September 15th! If you or your business wants to sponsor a meter they want to hear from you. All Proceeds go to the United Way 20-21 Campaign Fund which provides funding for local programs. Call the United way at 250.364.0999 or contact NaomiM@uwbc.ca.