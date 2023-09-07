United Way Park with us

When: September 26, 2023

All-day free meter parking.

The City of Trail, in partnership with local unions and businesses, are covering the cost of parking meters in downtown Trail on September 26th so you can park for free!

The City of Trail waives its parking fees during this annual event so that local businesses can pick up the tab and provide free parking to its customers. All proceeds raised help ensure local people in need have access to the United Way programs and support they deserve.

If you are a downtown business in Trail and you’d like to learn more about sponsoring parking meters, please contact Naomi McKimmie at naomim@uwbc.ca.

Join us for our Sidewalk BBQ

When: September 26th, 2023

Time: 11:30am – 1:30pm

Location: United Way BC office – 855 Farwell Street (across from Ferraro Foods)

Take a break from shopping to join us for a fabulous BBQ hosted by United Steelworkers Local 480. Your choice of hamburger or hot dog comes with a bag of chips and beverage for just $5 thanks to support from Ferraro Foods.

Let’s be here. For each other. On United Way BC Day.