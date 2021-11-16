Village of Salmo Bus Service Survey

Would you like to see regular transit to and from nearby cities and the surrounding area in Salmo? Take our short Salmo Bus Survey and at the end of the survey you can enter to win 1 of 3 prizes, including the coveted Salmo dinner jacket!

The Village is investigating the possibility and viability of regular daily transit that would service Salmo and Area G to the neighbouring communities of Fruitvale, Trail, Castlegar, Ymir and Nelson and locations in between. This bus service would be in addition to and more often than the BC Transit Health Bus service. We are interested in understanding if you and/or your household would find this service of value.

Thank you for taking the time to complete the survey. Go to Survey Link