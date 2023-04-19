Want to become a Firefighter - come to the open house events!

Interested in becoming a volunteer, paid-on-call firefighter? The Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue Service is hosting a series of open house events at its fire halls in Warfield, Rossland, Genelle, Montrose and Fruitvale.

Community minded people over the age of 19 and from all walks of life are being encouraged to pop in during those open house events to see what the job, training, and application process is all about. Registration is not required.

Full Recruitment Open House Schedule

Station 372 Warfield: Sunday, April 23 (1:00pm-3:00pm)

Station 373 Genelle: Saturday, April 29 (11:00am-1:00pm)

Station 375 Montrose: Saturday, May 13 (2:00pm-5:00pm)

Station 376 Fruitvale: Wednesday, May 24 (6:00pm-7:30pm)

Station 371 Rossland: Thursday, May 25 (4:00pm – 7:00pm)

Applications and enquiries for each Station are via KBRFR’s headquarters in Trail. To find out more about what the role and application process involves, interested candidates can visit rdkb.com/careers, email kbrfradmin@rdkb.com, or telephone 250.364.1737.