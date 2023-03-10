Webinar: Pollination Pathways and Bird Friendly Cities 

When: Friday March 17 Noon to 1:00 on Zoom FREE

What: Join the West Kootenay Climate Hub webinar featuring two local initiatives focused on enhancing our natural habitats.

The webinar will include presentations by the Kootenay Native Plant Society to hear about their Pollination Pathway Climate Adaptation Initiative that is working to enhance plant-pollinator communities, as well as a resident who is hoping that Nelson will become a certified Bird Friendly City to ensure that our community is a safe haven for birds.

Visit to register, visit the events page at: www.westkootenayclimatehub.ca