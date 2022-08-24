Week of Giving - Nelson Safeway

Nelson Safeway has joined forces with the Nelson Road Kings to collect proceeds for a new ECG machine for the Kootenay Lake Hospital.

The week of fundraising will be Sept 1st - 7th where you will be able to donate at their check stands and on September 3rd they will have an event in their parking lot where the Nelson Road Kings will have vintage cars a BBQ and BOUNCE Radio will be on location!

Come and join the fun and donate to a great cause that may one day benefit you or a loved one!