West Kootenay Toy Run
West Kootenay Toy Run Sept 11
Starts with a Pancake breakfast and registration at the Castlegar Complex by the Castlegar Lions Club.
Registration is a new unwrapped toy….then the motorcycles start riding at 10.
We need people to step up to help with this, we can not do it alone.
Hi everyone!
The Toy Run is coming up fast, and we need people (M/C or vehicle) to block intersections/roads for the day of our ride. You get to watch all the bikes (from Santa to the chase truck) roll through your spot. It is a fun experience. If you are willing to take a spot, send me a message.
We are having early registration on Saturday Sept 10th from 5:30 – 8:00 pm at the Castlegar Complex for the ride as well as for traffic control. Let’s make this a great Toy Run for everyone!
Thanks WKTRA