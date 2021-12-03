WESTERN CANADA CUP - CHANGES

WESTERN CANADA CUP MOVES TO BIATHLON TRAIL NETWORK

Due to recent unseasonal temperatures, the Western Canada Cup and Kootenay Cup races, scheduled for December 11 and 12th, are moving to the biathlon trail network. The biathlon trail system, located approximately 10 km north of Rossland on Hwy 3B, is part of the Black Jack Ski Club network. At 300 metres higher in elevation, the biathlon network receives substantially more snow and opens earlier than the primary network.

Due to limitations at the biathlon site, a number of race changes are required:

• Dec 11 will be IS classic for all categories. Racers already registered for sprint will be changed to the distance race unless they contact the Race Secretary to specifically request otherwise. (Contact Race Secretary - Jacqui Richards, jmrichards2@gmail.com)

• Dec 12 will be IS Free, not mass start. Distances remain the same.

Please note, there is minimal infrastructure at the biathlon site. As such:

1. Power for waxing and shelter is not available at the race site.

2. Heated tents will be set up for race infrastructure and athlete warming & shelter.

3. A large open area for team set up is accessible by vehicles on an in-and-out basis.

4. Parking for waxing trailers must be pre-arranged. (Contact Race Secretary - Jacqui Richards, jmrichards2@gmail.com)

Parking is limited at the site. Please try to carpool and shuttle as much as possible. Attempts are being made to organize a shuttle from Rossland to run on a regular rotation.