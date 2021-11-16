iHeartRadio
Santa Claus is Coming to Castlegar

Castlegar’s annual Winterfest celebrations will look different again this year but don’t worry, Santa Claus is coming to town.

The Castlegar & District Recreation Department is hosting Breakfast with Santa Saturday, December 4 at the Castlegar & District Community Complex.

Tickets can be purchased online at rdck.ca/recreation (click on register for programs! at the top of the page) or by phone at 250.365.3386 for $7.

Tickets must be purchased for everyone one-year and older. Participants 12 and older must show proof of vaccination to attend.

Santa plans to visit schools and daycares between December 6-17 to deliver holiday greetings, collect letters to Santa to take back to the North Pole with him, and share a tree ornament made by Selkirk College for all children.
 