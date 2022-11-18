Winterfest in Castlegar
Castlegar’s Winterfest celebrations
Saturday, December 3
-
Breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. at the Castlegar & District Community Complex. This is hosted by the Castlegar & District Recreation Department and partially sponsored by IBEW Local 213. Tickets must be purchased for everyone one year and older at the Castlegar & District Community Complex front office for $7.
-
Free public swim from noon to 4 p.m. at the Castlegar & District Community Complex.
-
Free public skate from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Castlegar & District Community Complex.
-
Free movies at Kootenay Center Cinemas. The movie ‘Elf’ will play seven times throughout the day on a first-come, first-served basis. Showtimes can be found on the Kootenay Centre Cinema Facebook page.
Sunday, December 4
-
Free movie at the Castle Theatre. The movie ‘Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas’ will play at 2 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.
Various dates in December
-
Santa and his elves will visit schools and daycares to deliver holiday cheer, collect letters to return to the North Pole, and share an ornament made by Selkirk College with all children.
The Winterfest activities are delivered by the Castlegar & District Recreation Department, Castlegar & District Chamber of Commerce, and City of Castlegar. Volunteers are always appreciated - please contact the City if you are interested in participating.