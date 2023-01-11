Fallen Nelson City Police Constable Remembered

The Nelson City Police Constable who died in Monday’s avalanche north of Kaslo is being remembered as an avid outdoors enthusiast.

Wade Tittemore, 43, (in attached picture) is also described as a soft spoken gentleman who was a mentor to younger officers.

He joined the Nelson force four years ago after 11 years with the Calgary City Police Service.

Tittemore, who died at the scene leaves behind a wife and two young sons.

City Police Chief Donovan Fisher told those gathered at and watching Tuesday’s news conference online that the other officer caught in the avalanche is recovering in hospital with several broken ribs, other fractures and internal injuries.

Fisher spoke with Mathieu Nolet, 28, about his harrowing experience.

“The impact with the tree caused a significant number of his injuries, but it also probably saved his life” he said.

“It caused him to come more toward the surface and he was able to move his arm and get the attention of the four individuals that were in the area, so they rescued him first,” Donovan explained.

A manager of Kaslo Search and Rescue said a group of nearby skiers came to the aid of the officers.

Mark Jennings-Bates indicated dozens of trained search and rescue volunteers scrambled to get the two skiers off the mountain before dark.

In addition to helicopters, there was a long-line crew and members of the public manning cell-phones.

Kaslo RCMP stated it appeared the two officers entered the area near Groat Range Provincial Park by snowmobile and hiked to an alpine ski bowl.

Nolet’s fiancée and family members from Ont. are travelling to be by his bedside.

Nelson Mayor Janice Morrison said tributes have been pouring in for both officers, including the Calgary Police Service.

“I was fortunate enough to speak with a police board member from Calgary Police Service who remembers these two officers,” she said.

“They sent along their condolences saying they are a loss to their department, but they came here for the beauty of Nelson and the ability to have this opportunity to be out in the backcountry,” Morrison added.

Fisher said a meeting was planned with local RCMP to discuss short term policing issues while members of the city force deal with the tragedy.

“To determine, sort of, what the immediate coverage is going to need to be, we’ve had offers from almost all of the other municipal departments in the province that if we need extra resources, they will send them up as well,” explained the Nelson City Police Chief.