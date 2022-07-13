Fallen Petals Foil Flower Thief
He followed the evidence.
A 57-year-old man from downtown Trail was led to his stolen flower pots by a trail of petals to an Oak Street residence, as explained by RCMP Sergeant Mike Wicentowich.
“The gentleman had woken up that morning and noticed the flower pots on his property were missing and he noticed this trail of petals,” said the Detachment Commander.
“He worked his way up into the 19-hundered block of Oak Street and saw his plants outside the residence.”
He was able to recover his plants without incident and called police, who took another look at the West Trail property.
“As the officer was there, Const. Kevin Johnson, he noticed two hanging flower baskets at the residence that belonged to another person that had been stolen the day before, so he was able to recover those and return them to the rightful owner” said Wicentowich.
They belonged to a woman in Groutage Ave.
Wicentowich said he understands the value of hanging flower baskets to the people who own them is greater than the cost of putting them together.
“Flower baskets and pots are very personal,” he said.
“When they get stolen which can be a common occurrence sometimes in Trail, people who own them get very upset because they put a lot of their own time and energy into it.”
