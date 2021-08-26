Family of Fatal Fight Victim Striving for Closure

The family of a 39-year-old Trail man who died after a downtown altercation almost two months ago is still having difficulty dealing with his death.

Cam Cunningham's sister said last month's memorial was an emotional and organizational challenge, but they got through it for his sake.

Keara Starr Cunningham lamented about memories of her brother that come up constantly.

“It’s just hard doing things Cam would have liked to do, Cam would have liked to see and it just hits you all at once,” said Keara who added the family is thankful for the 30 people in attendance and everyone who helped organize and stage last month’s memorial for her brother.

“The organization of the event was definitely not easy for my family and I, but we never gave up and we made it happen for Cam,” said his sister.

Cam died after a fight at a church near the Town Pantry, where he was attended to by paramedics and police on June 30th, but succumbed to his injuries.

RCMP arrested a 33-year-old city man the next day, but he was released pending the outcome of the investigation, which police said could take months.

Keara said RCMP haven’t updated the family on the homicide investigation and it will be difficult to have closure until the police probe comes to a conclusion.

“Right now there is little we can do for peace and closure and it’s hard for my mom to go through that” said Keara who credits her mom for staying strong in an effort to ease the pain for the rest of the family.