Family Planning Memorial for Slain Trail Man

Keara Starr Cunningham says she hasn't had time to grieve the death of her big brother.

39 year old Cam Cunningham died June 30 after an altercation in downtown Trail. Since then, Keara has been helping her mum who is recovering from a broken wrist, while also trying to help organize his memorial.

Keara says Cam was a loving big brother who was fun to be around.

“He always loved going up to the Trail Creek and taking us up there just to cool off, he loved gold panning, he was just such a silly guy and always joking around and laughing and singing,” said Keara who added they developed a bond when she was a little girl.

Starr Cunningham said Cam made sure she was taken care of whenever her mum went to the coast to take another brother for medical appointments.

“He even learned how to braid my hair and fed me and my mum was telling me a story the other day that she came home from Vancouver and I even had a dog. Cam didn’t tell my mom about it, but he just wanted to make me happy,” said Keara.

Cam’s death is being investigated by the RCMP’s Southeast Major Crimes Unit as well as the Trail detachment.

RCMP have said the fatal altercation involved a man Cam Cunningham knew and an arrest was made the next day.

Police said the suspect was released pending the outcome of the investigation and RCMP told Bounce News recommended charges to crown prosecutors wouldn’t be made until their probe is close to wrapping up, adding that could take months.

Keara commented that the family is concerned they won’t achieve closure until charges are laid but their first priority is Cam’s memorial planned for July 31.

She said they want it to reflect his larger than life personality.

“I would really like to show Cam how much everybody appreciated him and how much we love him,” said Keara.

Donations for the memorial can be made to a Go-Fund-Me page, through Facebook, or privately to the family.