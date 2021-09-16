Father Wants Not Guilty Verdict In His Daughter's Death Appealed
Steve Rosa wants justice for his seven-year-old daughter.
Aaliyah drowned in the bathtub at her mother's Langley apartment three years ago and Steve, who grew up in Trail, told CTV News in Vancouver he still can't believe Kerryann Lewis was found not guilty of first degree murder.
“A lot of confusion and anger and shock when she (the judge) said not guilty, I just couldn’t understand.” said Rosa.
The judge ruled that Lewis drugged the little girl, but stated there wasn’t sufficient evidence to prove she intended to kill the child.
Rosa wants prosecutors to appeal the verdict.
“I don’t want it to go away quietly.” Rosa told reporter Maria Weisgarber.
“There needs to be justice for Aaliyah,” said Rosa who feels overturning the verdict would give his daughter a voice in the matter.
“It’s everything to me, she’s not here any more, she can’t speak for herself, it’s just not fair,” said the former Trail resident.
An online petition posted by a family friend asking for an appeal has received thousands of signatures.
-
Busy Sunday for Local Search and Rescue and RCMPSAR and Trail RCMP responded to a pair of incidents in the Rossland area coordinating detailed missions involving two Trail women and a 15-year-old girl. Both came to successful conclusions
-
Interior Health Confirms COVID Outbreak at KBRHThe COVID-19 outbreak at Kootenay Boundary regional Hospital has been contained to the psychiatric unit. Interior Health also said two patients have the virus and others who could have been exposed have been tested and isolated.
-
Truck Driver Sentenced In Fruitvale Fatal AccidentMyles Parsons received a three year prison term and five year driving prohibition for dangerous driving causing death. The incident on Highway 3-B in 2016 claimed the life of Michael McIsaac.
-
Nelson Cares Society E-Bike RaffleUntil September 30th
-
Tim Hortons Smile Cookie CampaignSeptember 13 - 19th
-
RCMP Investiating Child Death Near CrestonRCMP still want to hear from witnesses after the death of a child in the Creston area. Police said a child in distress was reported to RCMP who responded with paramedics to a campground east of Creston on August 30th. The child died in Calgary Children's hospital three days later.
-
Cops for KidsSeptember 10 - 19th
-
Trail and Grand Forks Set New Records for Weekly COVID-19 CasesTwo local health areas have never had more new weekly COVID-19 cases. 49 last week in Greater Trail was more than a third higher than the previous record, while Grand Forks totalled 39, almost double their previous record and more than two times higher than the previous week.
-
Liberal Candidate Brings Indigenous Perspective to Local CampaignThe Liberal Candidate for South Okanagan-West Kootenay said constituents are telling him health care during the pandemic is thier biggest concern. Ken Robertson is a Neskonlith Indian Band member who feels he can make a difference on Indigenous issues.