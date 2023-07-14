Federal Conservative Leader Visits Trail and Castlegar

He walked in to a long-loud standing ovation.

Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre then delivered a half-hour election style speech to a jam packed Riverbelle Restaurant in Trail.

Thursday’s address while standing in the middle of the circular seated audience included a promise to keep a close watch on the situation at Teck, vowing to do everything possible to ensure the company’s BC ownership.

“Teck Resources is one of the last major mining companies and a Pierre Poilievre led government and a Pierre Poilievre opposition, will fight tooth and nail, against the hostile takeover of Teck Resources by Glencore,” he stated.

Teck’s board has fended off two unsolicited offers from the Swiss mining giant, who has also made an offer for Teck’s Elk Valley coal division, which Teck plans to split from its metals operations.

Poilievre revved up the crowd on several topics including the carbon tax, leading chants of “Axe the Tax”.

The Leader of the Official Opposition said its effect on average Canadians is alarming.

“I worry about the elderly woman who will have to choose between eating and heating, I worry about the welder who won’t be able to gas up his truck to go out to work,” he added.

Poilievre told Bounce News before the rally, the carbon tax is fuelling inflation.

“Under Trudeau and the NDP, housing costs have doubled and the cost of food and groceries is rising because of the carbon tax,” he stated.

Crime was another major theme as Poilievre continued to tout the party’s “Jail not Bail” policy for repeat violent offenders, keeping them behind bars for their entire sentences.

He added a local twist during the interview with Bounce News.

“Instead of banning guns, we will reinforce our border to keep the illegal firearms out, that’s how we will bring home safety to places like Trail and Castlegar,” he explained.

Richard Cannings of the NDP has captured the riding in the last three elections with Conservative candidates finishing second.

The closest race was a 756 vote victory over Helena Konanz in 2019.

Poilievre told Bounce News that Cannings has become part of Ottawa political establishment that has abandoned constituents.

“The NDP supports a 61-cents-a-litres carbon tax that would drive up heat, gas and groceries, the NDP supports a ban on hunting rifles, even though many people in the Kootenays not only use hunting as recreation, but as sustenance,” he told Bounce News.

The touring opposition leader reiterated that theme with the Riverbelle crowd, claiming Cannings is not working for the residents of his riding.

“Something that your local MP forgot, when he sold out this community and decided to work for Justin Trudeau and the costly coalition.”

Poilievre stayed at the Riverbelle after the speech to take pictures with supporters.

He then toured Kalesnkoff Lumber.