Federal Green Party in Transition Nationally and Locally

It’s a time of transition for the Federal Green Party.

Annamie Paul resigned saying she doesn’t have the heart to face the internal battle over her leadership after receiving word right after the Sept. 20 election that her position as head of the party would be reviewed.

The 48-year-old Lawyer was the first Black Canadian and Jewish Woman to become a federal party leader when she took over in 2020.

The internal strife between Paul and the party’s executive was very much in public view before the election was called, which political observers feel cost the party votes on Sept. 20.

Former Leader Elizabeth May retained her Vancouver Island seat and the party gained one in Ontario, but Paul finished fourth in her Toronto riding.

South Okanagan-West Kootenay candidate Tara Howse feels the leadership dispute was one reason behind the loss of 3,200 votes from the 2019 election in her riding.

However, the Rossland resident believes fear based campaigns nationally and locally also played prominent roles.

Howse said the fear factor that found its way into the campaign extends beyond politics.

“People are afraid of the judicial system, people are afraid of the health care system and people are now afraid of the political system,” said Howse, who also told Bounce News this could change if politicians stick to speaking about solutions, instead of talking about why voters shouldn’t vote for the other parties.

“Providing options and real choices, this is how to start preventing and mitigating all these fear base choices,” said the Green candidate who ran for the second straight time.

Howse also said the electorate was subjected to confusing campaign messages about provincial issues, including the opposition to COVID-19 passports for access to non-essential services.

“I think it was a despicable political tactic,” said Howse.

“To be once again, using fear and not only driving inaccurate but completely false narratives and it was a cheap and dirty tactic.”

Howse received 2.472 votes, or 4% to the ballots counted of Sept. 20 and the following day when mail-in ballots were tallied. She received 8.4% of the vote in 2019. Kootenay-Columbia candidate Rana Nelson also received only 4% of the vote in her riding.

The self-employed Rosslander also said people strategically voting for other parties instead of casting ballots in line with their beliefs speaks to the need for electoral reform.

“It really comes down to ensuring that people are feeling empowered, that they have choices to make, and that they are not felling bullied, if we back people into a corner and they feel they have no choice, and that’s what happens if people start yelling,” said Howse.

“Absolutely we need 100% electoral reform,” said the Green Party candidate who is pondering her political future.