Fire At Retrieve Technologies Doused Quickly

Quick action by the plant's emergency crew prevented a Monday night fire at the Retrieve Technologies building from spreading.

Kootenay-Boundary Regional Fire fighters said turning on the sprinkler system almost immediately put out the fire containing damage to a small amount of batteries stored in a bunker at the recycling facility near the Trail Airport.

Over 40 fire fighters from Trail, Warfield, Fruitvale, Montrose and Rossland helped staff remove the burned batteries that were packaged in cardboard boxes on wooden pallets and made sure the situation didn't escalate.

Fire officials gave the all-clear signal in less than two hours with no injuries to fire fighters or workers and are looking into the cause.