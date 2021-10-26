Fire At Retrieve Technologies Doused Quickly
Quick action by the plant's emergency crew prevented a Monday night fire at the Retrieve Technologies building from spreading.
Kootenay-Boundary Regional Fire fighters said turning on the sprinkler system almost immediately put out the fire containing damage to a small amount of batteries stored in a bunker at the recycling facility near the Trail Airport.
Over 40 fire fighters from Trail, Warfield, Fruitvale, Montrose and Rossland helped staff remove the burned batteries that were packaged in cardboard boxes on wooden pallets and made sure the situation didn't escalate.
Fire officials gave the all-clear signal in less than two hours with no injuries to fire fighters or workers and are looking into the cause.
Council Approves Tractor Purchase, Returns to ChambersOne highlight last week aside from the presentation saw Nelson City approve maintenance for the Public Works yard and the purchase of a new tractor.
RCMP Launch Criminal Investigation Into Highway 22 CollisionPolice haven't ruled out speed or impairment as factors in the two-vehicle crash that closed Highway 22 near Genelle for several hours. Investigators are looking for witnesses and dash-cam video.
Whitewater Previews COVID-19 Protocols Ahead of SeasonThe Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with Marketing Director Peter Lonergan last week to touch on safety protocols you can expect when you return to the slopes.
Kootenay Bat Project Celebrates Bat WeekInternational Bat Week, October 24th through 31st, is an annual celebration to raise awareness on the need for bat conservation.
Rossland Council Previewed on Proposed Draft Five-Year FinancialsMayor Moore says the sneak-peak into Rossland’s budget is a great opportunity for residents to better understand City operations as it lays out how tax money and grant money is set to be spent over the following years.
Strobel Strides into Trail; Hoping to Help Lead the SmokiesCharlie Strobel made the most of his Smoke Eater debut scoring in the first period during last Saturday's 6-5 overtime victory over Wenatchee. The 20-year-old Minnesotan who started the season in the U-S Hockey League feels he brings a well rounded game to the Trail lineup.
MD Canada High Rise Challenge - Castlegar Fire Dept.October 28th
EcoSociety Executive Director Named 2022 Emerging LeaderThe organization lists Burgess’ door and phone canvassing of over 900 people building support for the clean energy transition as one reason for the Clean-50 award.
Kootenay COVID Count Decreasing; IHA to decide on New Capacity RulesThe Kootenays appears to be bending the COVID-19 curve in the right direction. New cases in Greater Trail fell from 36 the week before, to 16 last week, with large decreases in Castlegar at 7 and the Creston Valley which recorded 6.