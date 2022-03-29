Fire Crew Responds to Industrial Fire Near Trail Airport

Officials at Kootenay-Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue continue to look into the cause of a Monday morning blaze at K-C Recycling.

A crew of 15 fire fighters responded to a report of smoke from the facility near the Trail Airport at about 7:30 a.m.

Officials said there was heavy smoke when they arrived and the blaze was contained to the processor used for recycling electronics.

The crew had the fire out and the area under control within 20 minutes, but remained on the scene throughout the morning to mop up and make sure the fire didn’t start up again.

Glen Gallimore at KBRFR told Bounce News while the fire service and K-C maintenace crews continue to investigate, it will be difficult to determine a specific cause because the process used to grind up or shread recycled materials often causes a volatile reaction.