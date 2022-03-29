Fire Crew Responds to Industrial Fire Near Trail Airport
Officials at Kootenay-Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue continue to look into the cause of a Monday morning blaze at K-C Recycling.
A crew of 15 fire fighters responded to a report of smoke from the facility near the Trail Airport at about 7:30 a.m.
Officials said there was heavy smoke when they arrived and the blaze was contained to the processor used for recycling electronics.
The crew had the fire out and the area under control within 20 minutes, but remained on the scene throughout the morning to mop up and make sure the fire didn’t start up again.
Glen Gallimore at KBRFR told Bounce News while the fire service and K-C maintenace crews continue to investigate, it will be difficult to determine a specific cause because the process used to grind up or shread recycled materials often causes a volatile reaction.
-
Rossland Council Talks Arena Staffing, Recreation Master PlanMayor Kathy Moore tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom that a new Recreation Attendant position will help the facility operate year-round.
-
Castlegar Council Discuses Proposed Nelson-Castlegar Corridor LinkCity Council passed a motion encouraging the RDCK to support said grant application for the proposed corridor.
-
City of Nelson Receives Time Immemorial GrantIn partnership with Selkirk College and regional indigenous nations, an Outdoor Indigenous Cultural Arbour is being built to serve as a cultural gathering and ceremonial space.
-
Kootenay Climbing Association Presents to Nelson CouncilThe $4.3-million proposal presented to Nelson City Council this Tuesday, March 23rd, looks to offer enough space to permit competitions and more varied programming. The Association is projecting $440,000 revenue in the first year of their new proposed facility.
-
$1.2 Million Plan to Reduce Kootenay Wildfires and Create JobsProjects in Nakusp and Ymir are among the dozen being funded by the Columbia Basin Trust to reduce the wildfire risk across the Kootenays. A team of experts decided how to allocate 1.2 million dollars creating jobs for 93 people displaced from the workforce by COVID-19.
-
Castlegar Council Discusses Partial Kinsmen Park ClosureCity Council learned Monday that annual inspections found some high platforms without guardrails and the gravel surface is just one inch deep instead of the recommended 12.
-
Creston Drive-By-Shooting Case Going to TrialRyan Comin is facing nine charges in a February 2021 incident that saw shots fired into a house on Erickson Road. RCMP said neither of the two people inside were injured. He is also accused of trying to crash through two RCMP vehicles and allegedly threatened an officer while lodged in cells.
-
Unit Closes at Grand Forks Hospital, Local COVID Count DecreasesThere aren't enough nurses, so the in-patient unit at Boundary District Hospital in Grand Forks is closed. Meanwhile, Nelson had about 60% of all known new COVID-19 infections in the West-Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley last week with 33.
-
Castlegar Council Commits Funding to Support Ukraine CrisisA letter was met by three motions from Mayor Kirk Duff: One to donate $1000, one to raise Ukraine's flag outside City Hall and another to change the overpass lights to yellow and blue until July.