Fire Damages Front St. Strip Plaza in Nelson
The Nelson City Fire Dept. is investigating the cause of a Sat. morning blaze at a Front St. strip plaza.
Fire fighters responded to a report of a fire on the 600-block.
The crew noticed heavy smoke coming from the back of the building shortly after 8 a.m.
Additional fire fighters continued to arrive as the initial crew worked to prevent the flames from spreading though the building to other units.
About 20 fire fighters with two fire engines, a ladder truck and utility vehicle were able to limit the fire to a single unit.
Dept. officials also said City Police and B-C ambulance personnel were also on hand to provide support, while B-C Hydro cut power to the building as a precaution.
The team gave the all-clear signal at around 11:30 a.m.
There were no injuries.
