Fire Fighters Extinguish Genelle Vehicle Fire, Saving Mobile Home

Kootenay-Boundary Regional Fire Fighters from Trail and Genelle were able to keep flames from two fully engulfed vehicles from spreading into a home on 12th Avenue in Genelle.

Damage from the 11pm fire on Tuesday was contained to the outside of the structure on the street’s 100-block despite the vehicles being parked within feet of the mobile home.

The seven fire fighters were able to put out the fire and secure the scene in less than 20 minutes.

The regional fire service is looking into the cause.