Fire Fighters Extinguish Genelle Vehicle Fire, Saving Mobile Home
Kootenay-Boundary Regional Fire Fighters from Trail and Genelle were able to keep flames from two fully engulfed vehicles from spreading into a home on 12th Avenue in Genelle.
Damage from the 11pm fire on Tuesday was contained to the outside of the structure on the street’s 100-block despite the vehicles being parked within feet of the mobile home.
The seven fire fighters were able to put out the fire and secure the scene in less than 20 minutes.
The regional fire service is looking into the cause.
-
Anti-Vax Protesters Rally at Creston Valley Thundercats GameThe President of the Creston Valley Thundercats said Saturday's large anti-vax protest at Johnny Bucyk Arena was unexpected. Larry Binks said there was five arrests in a rally that involved as many as 40 people.
-
Rossland Racer Counting Down the Days to Beijing OlympicsRemi Drolet says a top-ten finish would be amazing but he is more focused on getting top-level international experience at the Beijing Olympics. The cross country skier from Rossland is looking forward to learning about every aspect of competing against the world's best.
-
Nelson Council Adopts 2% Water and 1.5% Sewer Rate IncreaseBefore we get to tonight's Nelson City Council agenda, increased were recently adopted for water and waste water rates.
-
Castlegar Council Discusses Butterfly Way ProposalThe Butterfly Way Project saw over 60 new dedicated pollinator patches introduced across BC last year alone, with the local branch aiming to create at least 12 local pollinator patches throughout the community. The Bounce Radio Newsroom will soon have coverage on this week’s Castlegar City Council.
-
Katrine Conroy Continues to Recover from December AssaultKatrine Conroy admitted accepting that she may never remember much from last Month's assault near the B-C Legislature is one of the most difficult parts of her recovery. The M-L-A for Kootenay-West said she's feeling okay as getting over her physical injuries has taken quite some time.
-
RCMP and Facebook Followers Thwart Truck ThiefA 41-year-old Grand Forks woman appears in court April 5th in an early Saturday morning theft from a city hotel. RCMP say a truck and trailer containing all the belongings of a family moving to the East Kootenay were stolen while they slept.
-
Nelson Search and Rescue Conduct Chopper RescueNelson Search and Rescue is praising an injured skier for activating their S-O-S device immediately after getting into trouble. The skier got stuck near Enma Peak in the Whitewater backcountry late Saturday afternoon and was later airlifted out by helicopter using a long-line.
-
Nav-CARE - Making Connections, Making a DifferenceThe Kalein Centre is running a nonprofit FREE program called Nav-Care aiming to support individuals with declining health.
-
Performance Fitness Owner Doesn't Regret Early Re-OpeningThe Owner of Performance Fitness in Trail said his lone motivation for opening before being given provincial permission was the keep his clients healthy. Mark Allan also stated he has gotten wide spread support for the move and will continue to defy the vaccination passport rule.