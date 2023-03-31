Fire Fighters Investigating Cause of Barn Blaze near Fruitvale
Damage is extensive to a hay barn and three outbuildings after a fire on Columbia Gardens Rd. near Fruitvale.
17 Kootenay-Boundary Regional fire fighters arrived at about 3 p.m. Thurs. to find the barn fully engulfed in flames.
It took about 15 minutes to get the fire under control and the crew stuck around to make sure hot spots were also extinguished.
The homeowner was taken to hospital for observation, but none of the five horses on the property or any of the fire fighters were injured.
Kootenay-Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue are looking into the cause.
