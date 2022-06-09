Fire Fighters Rescue Man Injured by Fallen Tree in Montrose

It took 11 Kootenay-Boundary Regional fire fighters about an hour and a half to rescue a man in Montrose after he was hit by a fallen tree.

They called in the technical rope team at about 3pm Wednesday to bring the victim up from a 260 foot embankment.

Firefighters said the incident happened when a 9th Ave. area homeowner was falling trees near his property.

The injured man was flown directly to a trauma centre.