Fire Fighters Rescue Mental Health Patient near KBRH

The Technical Rescue Team in Trail was called into action over the Easter long weekend.

Kootenay-Boundary Regional fire fighters executed a high-angle rope rescue near Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital.

Officials say the crew of 12 responded to a patient suffering from a mental health crisis who made their way up a 300 foot embankment.

They arrived at the scene after being called to assist the RCMP at about 10:20 a.m. Sun. and report they had the situation under control about an hour later.

The fire fighters used long lines to get the patient down the steep hill and into the hands of waiting paramedics.