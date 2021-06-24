First Nations Leader Wants Closure for Murder Victim's Family

The Chief of the Lower Kootenay Band hopes Clint Wolfleg doesn't become another forgotten Indigenous man that doesn't matter.

Jason Louie insisted the family of the 26-year-old man found dead in his home six years ago deserves closure, hoping anyone in the Creston Valley who may have even the smallest piece of information about the case, will pass it on to RCMP.

“They are going to carry this grief for the rest of their lives,” said Louie.

“This was somebody’s son and if you have a son, or daughter, or child, these parents need this, they deserve this,” said the chief of the Creston area first nation.

Louie remains concerned and frustrated with how little police have disclosed and that it took six years to publically identify the victim.

“For whatever reason they withheld the name, so I strongly believe we need the legal system to do better for this investigation,” said Louie.

In addition to Wolfleg’s family, Louie feels solving the case is crucial to the community.

However, the first nation leader stressed it’s the responsibility of anyone in the Creston Valley who has any information to pass it on to the RCMP Major Crimes Unit.

“Any information regarding the investigation would be helpful, whether you think it’s small or insignificant, I think every piece of information would be helpful,” said Louie.

RCMP publically identified Wolfleg as the victim on June 17, hoping to generate new leads.

Police said early in their investigation they considered the case a homicide.