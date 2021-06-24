iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

First Nations Leader Wants Closure for Murder Victim's Family

lower kootenay band

The Chief of the Lower Kootenay Band hopes Clint Wolfleg doesn't become another forgotten Indigenous man that doesn't matter.

Jason Louie insisted the family of the 26-year-old man found dead in his home six years ago deserves closure, hoping anyone in the Creston Valley who may have even the smallest piece of information about the case, will pass it on to RCMP.

“They are going to carry this grief for the rest of their lives,” said Louie.

“This was somebody’s son and if you have a son, or daughter, or child, these parents need this, they deserve this,” said the chief of the Creston area first nation.  

Louie remains concerned and frustrated with how little police have disclosed and that it took six years to publically identify the victim.

“For whatever reason they withheld the name, so I strongly believe we need the legal system to do better for this investigation,” said Louie.

In addition to Wolfleg’s family, Louie feels solving the case is crucial to the community.

However, the first nation leader stressed it’s the responsibility of anyone in the Creston Valley who has any information to pass it on to the RCMP Major Crimes Unit.

“Any information regarding the investigation would be helpful, whether you think it’s small or insignificant, I think every piece of information would be helpful,” said Louie.

RCMP publically identified Wolfleg as the victim on June 17, hoping to generate new leads. 

Police said early in their investigation they considered the case a homicide. 

  • perehudoff

    Trail's CEO & CFO Stepping Down After Dispute with City Councillor

    A third-party investigation has found Trail City Councillor Robert Cacchioni violated the code of conduct in a matter that has prompted the city's Chief Administrative and Financial Officer to step down. David Perehudoff is leaving September 30th, instead of his planned retirement date next June.
  • kbrfs

    GFL Environmental Building Destroyed by Fire

    Fire crews from Trail, Rossland, Warfield, Montrose and Fruitvale spent late Monday afternoon and evening battling a major fire at GFL Environmental. The building at the former Alpine Recycling location south of Trail Regional Airport is a total loss.
  • murphys

    Smokies Owners Relect on Pandemic Season and the Future

    Rich Murphy remains optimistic about the future expressing confidence in staff and players to be prepared to handle whatever challenges they face on the ice and in the business office in 2021-22.