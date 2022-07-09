Five Year Collective Agreement Ratified at Teck Trail Operation

Unionized workers at the Teck Trail Operation have ratified a new five year collective agreement.

Company officials said it replaces the five-year contract that expired on May 31.

In a written statement, Teck Trail Operation General Manager Thompson Hickey expressed satisfaction with the new contract.

“We are pleased to have reached a collective agreement that is fair to employees and supports the long term sustainability of Trail Operations,” Hickey said in the company news release.

The company and United Steelworkers Local 480 went to mediation after negotiations broke down.

Local 480 members had given its bargaining committee a 99% strike mandate.

Union officials said they were unable to reach an agreement after multiple discussions and exchanging several proposals through mediator Vince Ready who declared the two sides were at an impasse.

However, both parties agreed to have Ready make recommendations for a settlement, which formed the basis of a tentative agreement.

Union officials presented it to members during two meetings at Cominco Arena on June 30.

Members were able to cast their votes after the meetings and this past week at the Local 480 Union Hall.

The deadline to vote on the tentative deal was Fri. June 8 at 5 p.m..

The company stated the new deal involves about 1,250 members of Local 480 and Local 480 Office and Technical employees (formerly Local 9705).