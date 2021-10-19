Food Processing Facility Opens In the Creston Valley

The Kootenay Farms Regional Food Hub and Innovation Centre opens this week in the Creston Valley.

Fields Forward Society Executive Director Elizabeth Quinn said local and regional food producers will be able to use their processing equipment to cut costs and expand their markets.

She added it’s been a long road from concept to completion.

“We’ve been working on this project for at least three years,” said Quinn who added it was satisfying when Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries Lana Popham took part in Friday’s official opening ceremony.

“I do feel a sense of accomplishment and so do all the other people involved in the project and we know there is so much more to do,” said Quinn as they are anticipating the arrival of a sea-can full of processing equipment like the vegetable washing machinery.

The certification process is also soon to be completed which Quinn said will mean increased markets for facility users.

“So that means if anyone wants to sell into Alberta, into the states, if they use our facility they will be able to, or if they wanted to sell into retail, because we will be certified,” said the Executive Director of the society working to build the local agri-food system.

The project received $850,000 from the province and $150,000 from the Columbia Basin Trust based largely on its diversity.

Quinn pointed out a wide range of food producers will be able to reduce costs in a variety of different ways and cited an interesting example.

“We have people who are honey producers who say, If we use your bottling line, what it takes me two weeks to do in hand labelling, we could do in a day, and it would all be automatically labelled, capped and lot coded for food safety,” said Quinn.

Businesses will rent the equipment or hire Fields Forward’s staff on a fee for service basis.

The facility has already been producing fruit juice and soup from pumpkins, with peach and plum jam expected to come out of the commercial kitchen early this winter.