Former Mayor Speaks Out About Situation at Trail City Hall

A former Mayor and Councillor says Trail City Hall is at an all-time low.

“It’s sad, it’s very sad and could have been avoided,” Sandy Santori told Bounce News.

Santori suggests business has vitally ground to a halt in the city because of a lack of senior staff.

“Without those employees, when you’re not even allowed to bring something up new, or pass new motions or new initiatives, that’s going to put our city way behind,” he said, noting it’s difficult to watch.

“And it concerns me, not as a former mayor, or a as councillor, but as a citizen of our community,” Santori added, feeling that potentially important projects are falling by the wayside.

“I get distressed when I see things happening in Castlegar, as it relates to, just as an example, affordable housing, let’s look at what’s happening in Fruitvale, let’s look at what’s happening in Rossland and what are we saying? We’re saying absolutely nothing,” according to the former mayor and councillor.

Corporate Administrator Michelle McIsaac is among the most recent employees to leave the city. Santori blames Mayor Colleen Jones for playing a role in McIsaac’s wrongful dismissal lawsuit.

“We know why we find ourselves in litigation today, with Mayor Jones being named in that lawsuit,” commented the former city and provincial politician.

Santori said the cycle began with the departure of Chief Administrative and Financial Officer David Perehudoff in 2021. He received payment for the final nine months of his contract after an unresolved dispute stemming from a comment from a former councillor during a public meeting.

The councillor and Jones were found to have violated the code of conduct in the respective complaints filed by Perehudoff and McIsaac.

The city is also looking for a director of parks and recreation as Trisha Davison left on June 1 to join the RDCK, while Communications and Events Coordinator Andrea Jolly is leaving as the end of the month.

Davison was with the city for 15 years, Jolly for 10.5 years.

Although Santori isn’t suggesting workplace issues are responsible for their decisions, he does say the reputation of a toxic atmosphere at City Hall makes finding qualified and capable replacements more difficult.

“We have to get some confidence going and change the perception of what people perceive or the reality of what’s existed there over the last few years, in terms of how people are treated,” stated Santori, who made it clear, the current council is not to blame.

“I feel extremely bad for six people who got duly elected and are full of energy and I know they are very good people and I know they had nothing to do with this,” said Santori, who concluded that an overworked and burned out staff is due to a lack of leadership.

“There is no vision right now, there is no strategic plan that I’m aware of..”