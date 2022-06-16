Former Prostitute and Drug Addict Said Selkirk College Saved Her Life

A former prostitute and drug addict says going back to school turned her life around.

Kelsey Guesford is the facilitator for a new social program in Trail to help people escape poverty, saying her journey began in 2017 with the education upgrading program at Selkirk College, calling it a life-altering decision.

“It was either that or go back to prostitution and keep using drugs to get high to deal with life, so I chose education and I surprised myself and this college really saved my life,” she said.

Kelsey told her story to dignitaries during the announced sale of the downtown Trail building that’s home to their programs, the Trail Gymnastics Club and the Bailey Theatre to Selkirk College for $1.

It brought tears to the audience and resulted in a standing ovation.

She spoke of a reluctant start, expecting to “flunk out” and praised her instructors for not allowing her to fail.

Although Kelsey joked about probably no longer being able to solve a quadratic equation, she called her continued improvement during her time as a student a life-alerting change and told Bounce News she now believes anything is possible.

“I actually wrote about this one time, that I would actually finish with a 4.0 GPA (grade point average) and I actually did it at Selkirk,” said Kelsey, who has taken on a new challenge as facilitator of a social program in Trail.

“It is essentially to bring awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding poverty and it also offers mentorship to people who are under resourced who may be needing to find a place to live or a job,” Kelsey explained.

However, the young woman plans another venture into higher education at the University of Victoria with a specific career in mind.

“My end goal is to actually work in Vancouver or Northern BC with Indigenous youth,” she said, hoping to develop a new program.

“With sexual violence prevention training and sexual health education with some addictions help there too,” Kelsey stated, stressing none of this would be possible if she hadn’t gone back to school.

“I’d probably be dead without the Trail upgrading program and the instructors and everyone who has influenced my life in a positive way.”