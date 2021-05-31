Former Smokies Sniper and Puck-Stopper Potential Picks in NHL Draft

Former Trail Smoke Eater and University of Michigan freshman Kent Johnson is ranked third among North American skaters by Central Scouting for the upcoming NHL draft.

The 2019-20 BCHL scoring champion with 101 points was also the league’s most sportsmanlike player and top forward in the CJHL.

The 18-year-old Johnson had nine goals and 27 points in 26 games during his first season with the Spartans.

Graduating goalie Logan Turness is ranked 25th among North American netminders.

The 18-year-old puck-stopper had a record of 7-5 this past season with two shutouts and came within one second of registering a third.

The sophomore Smokie also finished the 2021 pod-season in Penticton with a 2.76 GAA and .925 SP. He will start his NCAA Division-One career next season at the University of Connecticut.

The draft lottery to see who will select first overall is June 1. The Canucks have the ninth-best chance at getting the first-overall pick at 5.4% and there is a good chance Johnson will be available when Vancouver makes its opening round selection on July 23.