Former Top-Level Employee Suing City of Trail for Wrongful Dismissal

The former Corporate Administrator is suing the City of Trail.

The Statement of Claim obtained by Bounce News, states Michelle McIsaac was fired without cause and reasonable notice.

The document filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia on Apr 24 alleges that despite a third-party investigation that upheld a number bullying and harassment complaints involving four members of the previous council, the behavior continued.

One of those councillors is current Mayor Colleen Jones.

The Code of Conduct investigator ruled in a decision released before the municipal election, that the Mayor committed three violations.

After becoming Mayor, Jones is alleged to have failed to comply with a no-contact agreement with McIsaac and the document also states the Mayor’s public apology made to the top level city staffer was a misrepresentation.

In the letter dated June 13 released by the city, Jones said she apologised to City Council and the “impacted individual.”

Council censured Jones at that time for the code violations.

Chief Administrative Officer Colin McClure is accused of inappropriate blaming and scapegoating and the document also states that McIsaac was excluded from meetings and strategic decision making sessions she should have attended as Corporate Administrator.

The treatment is termed as harsh, vindictive, reprehensible and malicious.

McClure is also alleged to have not followed through on a directive from City Council to negotiate a severance package requested by McIsaac, after she concluded there would be no change in the toxic work environment.

The Statement of Claim went on to say McIssac returned from a second medical leave in Dec 2022 and worked remotely, but indicated the work environment didn’t improve.

The legal document claims the continued and unabated harassment amounted to a dismissal without cause and notice.

The wrongful dismissal suit asks for general, aggravated and punitive damages based on several factors including a compensation package based on an annual salary of $123,967.

It also asks for employer pension contributions, 35 days of vacation, a comprehensive benefits package and a non-union staff retirement benefit.

These claims have not been proven in court.

Bounce News has asked for comments from the Mayor and CAO.