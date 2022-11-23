Former Trail Mayoralty Candidate Found Guilty of Fraud

A former candidate for Mayor in Trail has been found guilty of fraud.

The BC prosecution service reported Casey LeMoel was convicted on one count of receiving government benefits he wasn't entitled to.

The service also stated that Judge Sicotte rendered the decision Mon. following the trial in Rossland Court.

The case was prosecuted by Nelson Crown Counsellor Rebecca Smythe.

LeMoel, who is the owner/manager of the Gulch General Store, returns to court Dec.15 to set a date for sentencing.

Prosecutors said that would give both the Crown and Defense time to prepare pre-sentence reports.

LeMoel ran unsuccessfully for Mayor in 2018, finishing third behind Lisa Pasin and Bryan DeFerro.