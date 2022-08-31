Fragle's Contract Extended, Smokies Camp Opens Fri

A three-year extension means Smoke Eaters Coach and GM Tim Fragle is under contract through the 2025 season.

Director of Hockey and Business Operations Craig Clare said Fragle battled through two-pandemic complicated seasons to build the culture they want moving forward and that work ethic continued this past spring.

“We’ve seen the work he has done this off-season with the rest of our staff to try to try to build the best team we can,” said Clare who added it’s important to send a message that the organization has confidence in its bench boss.

“Stability at the head coach and GM position is something we’ve always strived for, we feel we have the right person here and we wanted to get it (the extension) done,” added Clare who stated that everyone in the organization is on the same page.

“We want to be aggressive in trying to build the best product on the ice and win a BCHL Championship.

The bid for the 2022-23 title begins Fri. with the opening of main training camp.

Fragle said keeping the camp competitive was one of two reasons they only invited 38 players, the other is to get a jump-start on establishing systems.

“We want to start implementing the way we want to play earlier and when you have a larger group of players in camp it’s definitely a lot more difficult to do that,” added Fragle.

The Coach and GM said the smaller number also ensures all players will get fully evaluated.

“If you have too big of a camp players can sometimes fly under the radar and we want to have a good look at all 38 players,” Fragle explained adding that the building process begins in goal.

“We only have four goalies in camp and we plan to take three into pre-season, so it’s extremely competitive there,” he said, feeling it will be just as competitive on defense.

“We’re probably going to bring eight or nine defensemen into pre-season and there’s 12 in camp,” according to Fragle.

The coaching staff is excited about the core group coming back.

Fragle figures the three 20-year-olds on defense will provide the foundation.

“You look to Jordan Hendry, Evan Bushy and Ethan Willoughby, we also return Ethan Warriner so I really like those four returning defensemen,” he said, noting the value in having a veteran in goal like Cole Tisdale who was a standout in last year’s playoff series against league champion Penticton.

There are eight forwards who have graduated from last year’s team, including seven who have moved on to College hockey.

Fragle is banking on the development of several returning forwards

“If you look at guys like Ridge Dawson and Josh Schenk, guys who played depth roles for us last year, in the forward group, we are really excited to see how they take that next step.”

Players hit the ice for practices Friday at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. with a game slated for 7 p.m.

Saturday’s practice sessions are at 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. with the game starting at 6 p.m.

Camp concludes with a full 60-minute game slated for Sunday with the opening face-off at 10 a.m.