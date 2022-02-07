Freedom Rally Kootenay Convoy Cruises Through the West Kootenay

About 130 vehicles, many draped in Canadian Flags passed through Trail Sunday as part of the Freedom Rally Kootenay convoy.

The vast majority honked their horns while drivers and passengers waived to the small group of supporters near Cominco Arena.

A few displayed signs that expressed obscenities toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Rocky Cotton was on hand to support the convoy, saying he drove in last week’s rally in Nelson.

“I’m busy so I decided I’ll just stand down here, support then and wave them on,” he said.

“Last weekend in Nelson was awesome because of the people on the side of the road waving us on and everything, everybody was nice, it was just awesome,” said Cotton who added he became involved because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“I just want my freedom back,” said Cotton.

“I’m tired of the lockdowns, the mandates and everything, I haven’t gotten sick through the whole thing once and I’m tired of it, just tired of it, it’s stealing our freedom,” he said.

Cotton believes the call for an end to COVID restrictions is gaining momentum through the Kootenays.

“I’m surprised with the lack of people, 450 people (last week in Nelson) may sound like a lot, but I’d rather see 4,500, to me it’s still small, but it’s growing here in the Kootenays,” according to Cotton.

Trail RCMP Detachment Commander Mike Wicentowich said the rally went through Trail without incident, but did create some expected traffic delays.