Fruitvale Woman Critical after a Gunshot to the Head

A Fruitvale woman is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

Trail RCMP say the 33-year-old was dropped off at about 5 a.m. Mon. at Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital by a man who left before police arrived.

RCMP say they seized the vehicle related to the incident from the hospital parking lot and later found a 36-year-old man from Nelson.

Police say he was arrested for for attempted murder in downtown Trail and released as RCMP continue to investigate.

Police consider it an isolated incident saying the couple know each other.

In a statement released Tues. afternoon, Trail RCMP Detachment Commander Mike Wicentowich suggested charges are pending.

“Our investigator will be forwarding a report to Crown Counsel for assessment,” said Wicentowich.

Trail RCMP are asking witnesses or anyone else with information about the incident to call the detachment at 250-364-2566.