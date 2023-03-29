Fruitvale Woman Critical after a Gunshot to the Head
A Fruitvale woman is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.
Trail RCMP say the 33-year-old was dropped off at about 5 a.m. Mon. at Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital by a man who left before police arrived.
RCMP say they seized the vehicle related to the incident from the hospital parking lot and later found a 36-year-old man from Nelson.
Police say he was arrested for for attempted murder in downtown Trail and released as RCMP continue to investigate.
Police consider it an isolated incident saying the couple know each other.
In a statement released Tues. afternoon, Trail RCMP Detachment Commander Mike Wicentowich suggested charges are pending.
“Our investigator will be forwarding a report to Crown Counsel for assessment,” said Wicentowich.
Trail RCMP are asking witnesses or anyone else with information about the incident to call the detachment at 250-364-2566.
-
WK Wildcats Capture Provincial Crown, Making Local Hockey HistoryDid this really just happen? West Kootenay Wildcats Coach Jim Maniago says that was the feeling on the bench when they captured the BC U-18 girls hockey championship.
-
Update-Armed and Dangerous Man At Large Near Rossland CapturedTrail RCMP say Levi Sweet was taken into custody without incident after fleeing police Fri. from a property in the Old Rossland-Cascade Highway area. He is is being handed back to U-S authorities.
-
Castlegar Council Hears Request to Dissolve StrataThe strata at Emerald Crescent Road includes 62 lots and 61 detached single family homes but residents are reportedly keen to simply their services and hand over the reins.
-
Salmo Man Allegedly Holds Police at Bay for Five HoursA 55 year old Salmo man was taken in custody after holding RCMP near Salmon Arm at bay for five hours. RCMP said Jeffrey Dean Smith came out Tues. afternoon after police fired tear gas into his RV.
-
Drag Storytime Performer Speaks to Statement by Nelson PoliceBirkley Valks was attacked for his efforts online but tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom that he expects the Nelson Public Library will have faced even more threats.
-
COVID Outbreak Declared at Trail Long-Term Care FacilityColumbia View Lodge in Trail has been hit with a COVID outbreak. Interior Health says it has filtered through the entire 76-room long term care facility on Laburnum Dr.
-
Manslaughter Trial Continues in Nelson, Emergency Personnel TestifiesYesterday heard from varying emergency service representatives, including two individuals who were present during an autopsy performed at Abbotsford Regional Hospital just days after an incident on Nelson’s Baker Street.
-
Castlegar City Council Discusses Wind Phone ConceptCastlegar Hospice Society's Suzanne Lehbauer detailed a story on an old phone booth that was setup in a garden to connect with the deceased.
-
Nelson RCMP Looking for Hit and Run DriverNelson RCMP are investigating a two-vehicle at the Playmour Junction. It happened at about 3:55 p.m. Tues. Police say the driver of a grey or silver GMC half-ton pickup left the scene. Fire fighters reported minor injuries.