GFL Environmental Building Destroyed by Fire

Fire crews from Trail, Rossland, Warfield, Montrose and Fruitvale spent late Monday afternoon and all evening battling a major fire at GFL Environmental.

The building at the former Alpine Recycling location south of the Trail Regional Airport is a total loss.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Chief Dan Derby told Bounce news from the scene early Tuesday this morning, they got the call shortly after 5:30.

“Early indications are the fire started in the operations area outside, but spread across the yard and into the building, total involvement to the building and (we) went to a defensive operation for the balance of the call after a few hours last (Monday) night,” said Derby who added damage is extensive.

“The building is a total loss, a bunch of the recycling material, there is value in it, that we were able to keep the fire from spreading out toward the front of the building,” said the fire chief.

The fire fighting effort transitioned again Tuesday morning.

“We’ve been out here all night, we’ve been slowly reducing crews as the night went on, just working with a heavy excavator to try and break up the recycling piles and extinguish the hot spots,” said Derby who praised crews for preventing even greater damage without injuries to residents or fire fighters.

There is no damage estimate and the investigation into the cause is expected to start sometime Tuesday.

Derby remained concerned embers from the fire were still floating into the wooded area Tuesday and asked residents to be on the alert.