Grand Forks CIBC Robbed; RCMP Looking for Suspect

Another local CIBC branch has been robbed.

Grand Forks RCMP said a man claiming he had a gun, demanded cash from a teller and got away with a large sum of cash just after 4pm Thursday.

Officers were on the scene within minutes but couldn't find the suspect seen heading south on 2nd Street.

Police report he was wearing a light blue hoodie and a dark jacket with the brand O'Neill on the back and had a blue buff over his face.

RCMP stated anyone with information about the crime or anyone in the downtown area around 4 P.M. on Apr. 21, and may have seen something, is encouraged to contact the Grand Forks Detachment. Investigators are also interested in any vehicle dash cam footage from that location and time. They can be contacted at 250-442-8288

Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The Creston branch has been robbed twice and the CIBC in Castlegar once since March 1st.

The suspects in all four robberies are masked men, wearing hoodies who demanded cash after claiming to have a gun.

There have been no arrests in any of the hold-up's.

