Grand Forks International Baseball Tournament Returning

It’s great to be back.

That’s the feeling of the Grand Forks International Baseball Tournament’s Director.

Steve Boutang said it’s been a difficult two years for baseball fans with the continued uncertainty surrounding the event since the pandemic hit two years ago.

“It’s a relief quite honestly,” he said, adding they were essentially ready to go in 2021, but had to scrap the tournament when a new wave of COVID-19 came.

“The pandemic has dragged on as everybody knows for so long now and you couldn’t prepare for it, because you never knew when a new wave was going to come and throw all of your plans into the trash,” according to Boutang.

Boutang who is the Past President of the tournament indicated the community and baseball fans have been anticipating the return of the GFI and so have some of the teams who have become the most popular among fans in recent years.

That includes American entries like the defending champion Fairbanks Goldpanners, Seattle Studs and Northwest Honkers.

“They have been calling for the last three or four months asking if the tournament is going to be on and hoping that it was because they love coming up here,” Boutang said, adding the equally popular Burnaby Bulldogs are also among the eight teams who have committed for this summer.

There was one positive development from the two-year COVID hiatus.

Boutang said James Donaldson Park will be a better venue.

“The city worked with us on re-grading and re-seeding the infield and we are also starting construction here in a little while with a secondary food area that will help reduce congestion at the regular concession stands,” added Boutang.

Tournament officials expect opening day to be either June 27 or 28 depending on whether they can get a full roster of ten teams and Boutang said everyone involved can’t wait for the ceremonial first pitch.

“We are at a point where we can provide a safe environment for people to come out and watch top level baseball, have a good time at the park, have a beverage, enjoy the weather and enjoy the camaraderie of being together again.”