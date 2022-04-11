iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Grand Forks International Baseball Tournament Returning

gfi

It’s great to be back.

That’s the feeling of the Grand Forks International Baseball Tournament’s Director.

Steve Boutang said it’s been a difficult two years for baseball fans with the continued uncertainty surrounding the event since the pandemic hit two years ago.

“It’s a relief quite honestly,” he said, adding they were essentially ready to go in 2021, but had to scrap the tournament when a new wave of COVID-19 came.

“The pandemic has dragged on as everybody knows for so long now and you couldn’t prepare for it, because you never knew when a new wave was going to come and throw all of your plans into the trash,” according to Boutang.

Boutang who is the Past President of the tournament indicated the community and baseball fans have been anticipating the return of the GFI and so have some of the teams who have become the most popular among fans in recent years.

That includes American entries like the defending champion Fairbanks Goldpanners, Seattle Studs and Northwest Honkers.

“They have been calling for the last three or four months asking if the tournament is going to be on and hoping that it was because they love coming up here,” Boutang said, adding the equally popular Burnaby Bulldogs are also among the eight teams who have committed for this summer.

There was one positive development from the two-year COVID hiatus.

Boutang said James Donaldson Park will be a better venue.

“The city worked with us on re-grading and re-seeding the infield and we are also starting construction here in a little while with a secondary food area that will help reduce congestion at the regular concession stands,” added Boutang.

Tournament officials expect opening day to be either June 27 or 28 depending on whether they can get a full roster of ten teams and Boutang said everyone involved can’t wait for the ceremonial first pitch.

“We are at a point where we can provide a safe environment for people to come out and watch top level baseball, have a good time at the park, have a beverage, enjoy the weather and enjoy the camaraderie of being together again.”        

  • jobs

    Kootenay Unemployment Rate Decreases

    The Kootenay Unemployment rate for March came in at 5.3%. That's down two-tenths from February as the region added about 2,400 workers with about 100 fewer job seekers. The national rate was also 5.3%
  • kbrfs

    Rossland Woman Fights Fires and Keeps the Home Fires Burning

    A six-year veteran of the Rossland Fire Crew said she joined because she likes hands on work and wanted to learn new skills. Emily Rindler, a mother of two, who is also training to be a Building Official in Rossland said the camaraderie has kept her coming back.
  • rcmp 2

    RCMP Investigate Arson, Real Estate Poser & Social Media Fight

    Police suspect seven fires were set deliberately near Trail's Waneta Junction, a woman thwarted an attempt by a fake real estate agent to get into her home and two women accused each other of social media harassment.
  • house sale

    Kootenay Real Estate President Critical of Provincial Plan

    The President of the Kootenay Association of Realtors said they should have been consulted before the province announced plans for a cooling off period for potential home buyers. Bruce Seitz feels they got the idea of protecting buyers in hot markets backwards.
  • smoke eaters logo

    Smokies Suffer Second Straight 2-1 Setback to Vees

    The Smoke Eaters outshot Penticton 17-9 in the third period but for a second straight night suffered a 2-1 setback giving Penticton a 3-1 lead in that BCHL opening round playoff series.
  • castlegar

    Castlegar Council Approves Four-Story Mixed-Use Complex

    Castlegar City Council has given the Nexus Development Group and Sutherland Group Enterprises the go ahead to build a four story housing and commercial complex at Columbia and 6th Avenues.
  • smoke eaters logo

    Vees Shade Smokies in Nail Biter at Cominco Arena

    Great effort, but a 2-1 Smokies loss to Penticton leaves then down 2-1 in that BCHL first round playoff series. Being unable to bury some early chances proved Trail's undoing in a physical game that had an outstanding pace throughout.
  • rcmp 3

    Catalytic Converter Thieves out in the Castlegar Area

    Catalytic converters remain a popular item for thieves in the Castlegar area. RCMP said they were cut out and stolen from vehicles parked March 29th and April 1st at the Brilliant Park and Ride in Ooteschenia and two were taken from a vehicle downtown.
  • devito fire

    KBRFS and RCMP Investigating Suspicious Wildfires

    Kootenay-Boundary Regional Fire Service and Rescue responded to a pair of wildfires Sunday afternoon in the Devito Dr.-Bear Creek Rd. area. Fire officials suspect both, which were two hours apart were started deliberately.
12