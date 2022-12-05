Grand Forks RCMP get a Live Grenade in Box of Unwanted Weapons

Grand Forks RCMP Detachment Commander Darryl Peppler said they got quite the surprise on Thurs. after a woman dropped off a box of weapons and ammunition she didn’t want.

“A grenade was found, it looked real and we treated it as real,” said the Sergeant, adding that set a series of safety measures in motion.

“We got a hold of our explosive disposal unit, sent them some pictures and they determined it looks pretty military, so then they put a request into the armed forces, they got a hold of us and they said, yeah, it looks like ours and it looks real,” Peppler stated.

“A couple of members from the Canadian Armed Forces out of Esquimalt came over Fri. afternoon, confirmed it was real and that it was live, so they took it and disposed of it,” the Sgt. explained.

Peppler noted that this type of incident can happen after elderly relatives pass away.

“Grenades are actually quite common,” he stated.

“Often it’s people who served in the war and they brought back souvenirs,” he added.

“Family and friends clean out the house, the storage, the attic and they come across a lot of weapons, ammunition and other ordinance,” said Pepper who advised against transporting any weapons.

“Call us immediately, do not touch, we will attend, we will assess and often we will seize, in other cases we will make referrals to explosive disposal units,” he warned.

The Detachment Commander noted police take no chances when dealing with potentially dangerous weapons, but finding a grenade was alarming.

“It did not pose any immediate danger or threat, but there is always that potential and that’s what’s scary,” Peppler said.