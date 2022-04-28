Grand Forks RCMP Have Suspect in CIBC Robbery

It’s been a week since the robbery at the Grand Forks CIBC.

It’s also been close to two months since the first of two robberies at the Creston branch which was followed by a hold up at the CIBC in Castlegar.

Grand Forks RCMP Detachment Commander Darryl Peppler said there is a development in their case.

“We do have a suspect,” said Peppler.

“However, we are working at confirming his identity and a few other things and at that point once we feel we have enough (evidence), we will present a report to crown council seeking charge approval,” he added, while stating consultations continue with investigators in Creston and Castlegar.

“We have been communicating with both of those detachments and the investigators and we do believe there are some similarities and so we will continue to work ours (the Grand Forks case) and if it advances theirs, that’s even better,” said Peppler.

In all four robberies, a masked man dressed in a hoodie, claimed to have a gun, demanded money and fled with cash. Peppler said the suspect in Grand Forks got away with a large amount of money and headed south on 2nd St.

The top cop in Grand Forks indicated investigators still want to hear from any additional witnesses, including motorists.

“If they have dash cam footage from that time and date, which is around 4 o’clock (p.m.) on Apr. 21st, please contact the investigator.”

Tips can be called into the Grand Forks Detachment at 250-442-8288, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.