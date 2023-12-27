Grand Forks RCMP Investigating Rash of Serious Accidents

Grand Forks RCMP are investigating four major accidents since mid-December.

The third fatal crash in the two week period before Christmas claimed the life of a 57-year-old woman from Grand Forks.

Police say she was extricated from a car last Thurs after a single-vehicle mishap at North Fork and Coalshute Rd’s.

The woman was taken to hospital but died from her injuries despite the efforts of paramedics and Grand Forks fire fighters.

A 62-year-old Grand Forks woman died from her injuries after a crash on Hwy 3 on Dec 11 near Greenwood, while a 66-year-old Grand Forks man died in a head-on collision on Hwy 33 north of Rock Creek on Dec 18.

RCMP say a 63-year-old Greenwood man was pinned in his vehicle on Dec 20 after it went down a steep embankment on Phoenix Rd.

He was taken to hospital after being rescued by fire fighters.

Police suspect alcohol was a factor in that incident.

Darryl Peppler of Grand Forks RCMP warns driving conditions have been treacherous this month.

"Despite the warmer weather and lack of snow for this time of year, the roads can still be icy and slippery and we want to warn all drivers to drive with care", stated Peppler.

"We are seeing too many serious and fatal accidents in our Boundary Region and we certainly don't want to see anymore," the detachment commander added.