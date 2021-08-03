Grand Forks RCMP Solve Stand Off Without Injuries

A 56-year-old Grand Forks man is in custody pending an Aug. 18 court appearance after holding police at bay for about two hours.

RCMP said he barricaded himself inside an 81st Avenue residence at about 1 p.m. Saturday after getting violent with paramedics called in to help him and also confronted officers when he came out.

Police arrested the man and then took him to hospital for assessment.

RCMP are recommending charges of assault, assaulting police and weapons related offenses.

He's already accused of breaching a conditional sentence from 2018 that allowed him to serve his time in the community.

Grand Forks Detachment Commander Sgt. Darryl Peppler called the situation active and fluid, adding officers were able to keep the man contained with no risk to public safety.