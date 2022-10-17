Grand Forks Shelter Moving and Community Hall Referendum Rejected

The Hardy View Lodge Shelter in Grand Forks is being replaced once its Temporary-Use Permit ends this spring.

The City and B-C Housing agree there are better locations for a shelter or supportive housing project and the City will propose new sites for B-C Housing's consideration.

In addition to considering an alternative for the 78th Ave. shelter property, B-C-Housing will also explore the sale of the 7382-2nd St. property that was previously proposed for supportive housing.

The current permit at Hardy View Lodge ends Mar. 31 and B-C-Housing will fund all aspects of the replacement project, including the design and construction.

Meanwhile, voters in Grand Forks and Area D have rejected the proposal to build and operate a community hall in the city.

The referendum included on municipal election ballots asked voters if they were in favour of borrowing $16-million for construction and taxation of $1.2-million each year to run the facility.

City voters rejected the proposal by a margin of 751-466.

Area D voters were 381-187 against the idea.

The proposition was soundly rejected despite the unanimous support of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary’s Recreation Commission.

The plan called for a 13,000 square foot facility adjacent to the current Aquatic Centre near Hwy 3 and 19th St.

It featured a community hall for 250 people, commercial kitchen, washrooms, a café and a conference room capable of being an Emergency Operations Centre.