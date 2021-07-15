Grand Forks Still a Provincial COVID-19 Hot Spot
It was another record breaking week for new COVID-19 infections in the Grand Forks area.
There were 21 cases from July 4-10, after 17 the week before. Interior Health said the virus had spread primarily among people under 25 who had not been vaccinated after releasing statistics from period between June 27 and July 3.
The coronavirus returned to Trail and Nelson in the most recent seven-day reporting period, with three new infections each, while the Castlegar area had two.
The Creston Valley, Kootenay Lake, Arrow Lakes and the Kettle Valley were all able to fend off the virus during the week ending July 10.
-
-
Sentencing in Five Year Old Fatal Accident Set for SeptemberA man convicted of dangerous driving causing death in Rossland court is due to be sentenced Sept. 13. Myles Parsons was found guilty five months ago, in the 2016 death of 26-year-old Michael McIsaac.
-
Family Planning Memorial for Slain Trail ManThe younger sister of a 39-year-old Trail man who died after a downtown altercation said the family is struggling to achieve closure. Keara Starr Cunningham said they are hoping to give Cam a memorial befitting his jovial, larger than life personality.
-
Bombi Pass Wildfire Out of ControlThe B-C Wildfire Service continues to attack the 35 hectare wildfire along the Bombi Pass from the ground and air. The smoke spotted Saturday from the blaze about 12km southeast of Castelgar can be seen in that city, Trail, Salmo and several other surrounding communities.
-
Low Vaccination Rate Contributes to High COVID Count In Grand ForksNew COVID-19 infections in Grand Forks have jumped to 24 in less than two weeks. Interior Health Authority Medical Health Officer Dr. Karin Goodison said the majority of them are teens and young adults under 25 who have not been vaccinated.
-
COVID-19 Comes Back with a Vengeance in Grand ForksThe B-C Centre for Disease Control recorded 17 new cases in the Grand Forks area last week, the most of any health region across the province except Surrey. There were no new infections in Trail, Castlegar, Nelson, Creston, Kootenay Lake, Arrow Lakes, or the Kettle Valley.
-
Mayor of Trail Raises New Concern about HomelessnessThe Mayor of Trail said this heatwave is a reminder of the city's dire problem with homelessness. Lisa Pasin prasied the United Church and its supporters for the cooling centre but points out attention will soon be focussed on the colder months.
-
Merry Creek Wildfire Evacuation Alerts and Order LiftedResidents from 31 properties forced to leave Thursday because of the Merry Creek Wildfire near Castlegar can return. The B-C Wildfire Service believes the 20 hectare blaze will be fully contained by Sunday.
-
Two Nelson Men Are heading to Court on Robbery And Weapons ChargesOne of the men is also accused of trafficking after police discovered drugs during a wellness check on him. He is one of two men suspected in a robbery involving a fake gun and knife.