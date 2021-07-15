Grand Forks Still a Provincial COVID-19 Hot Spot

It was another record breaking week for new COVID-19 infections in the Grand Forks area.

There were 21 cases from July 4-10, after 17 the week before. Interior Health said the virus had spread primarily among people under 25 who had not been vaccinated after releasing statistics from period between June 27 and July 3.

The coronavirus returned to Trail and Nelson in the most recent seven-day reporting period, with three new infections each, while the Castlegar area had two.

The Creston Valley, Kootenay Lake, Arrow Lakes and the Kettle Valley were all able to fend off the virus during the week ending July 10.