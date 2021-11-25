Greater Trail Went COVID-19 Case Free Last Week
Two months ago, new COVID-19 cases spiked in Greater Trail with 79 in one week.
Last week, there were none. The Kettle Valley west of Grand Forks and Kootenay Lake also went case free.
According to the B-C Centre for Disease Control, there was just one new positive test each during the week ending Nov. 20 in the Castlegar area and Creston Valley.
Four additional people were found to have contacted the virus in the Grand Forks area
The lone increases in the West Kootenay-Boundary and Creston valley were in Nelson and Arrow Lakes with both recording seven each. Nelson had just three the previous week while four people caught the virus from Nov 7-13 in Arrow Lakes.
Meanwhile Interior Health reported someone at Nakusp Secondary School had the virus November 12th and 17th.
The Ministry of Environment reports the air quality advisory is no longer in effect in Grand Forks.
The Ministry said fine particulate in the air was above healthy levels earlier this week due to cold temperatures and wood-burning stoves.
J-L Crowe Runner to Take on Canada's BestJaxon Kuchar of Trail hopes to take the momentum of a strong 5th place finish at high school provincials into this weekend's Canadian Cross Country Championships in Ottawa. He hopes to finish in the top four on team B-C, to score points in the team event.
Stabbing Incident Leads RCMP to Seizure of Weapons and DrugsCastlegar RCMP said an investigation into an apparent knife fight between two friends led them to weapons and evidence of drug trafficking after the search of their Ooitshenia residence.
Woman Injured in Genelle Collision Transferred to KBRHAmazing, strong and positive. That's how Jennifer Burton describes her 22-year-old friend who is facing months and maybe years of rehabilitation after last month's head-on collision near Genelle. She said Jessica Klukert wants to recover for others more than herself.
Creston's Mayor Turned Back Twice after Family Trip to the U-SRon Toyota is hoping for smoother sailing after his Christmas family trip to the U-S. The Mayor of Creston was turned back twice at the Canadian Border for not having the Arrive-Can app and then while awaiting confirmation of his negative COVID test.
Nelson and District CFUW Addresses 16 Days of Activism CampaignThe Federation has worked to improve the status of women since 1919 and the Nelson-branch was founded in 1967.
Nelson Fire Crews Extinguish Gas Station BlazeNelson Fire and Rescue Services responded to a report of fire at the rear of the store at 4:59AM to find a storage shed was completely involved in flames upon arrival
West Kootenay Eco Society Boss Feels B-C Disaster was PreventableMontana Burgess believes the devastating floods and mudslides in the lower mainland were preventable. The Executive Director of the West Kootenay Eco Society is frustrated that climate change and intensive logging were among the contributing factors.
Local Students Help Enhance Beaver Creek Restoration SiteThe Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society recently linked up with J-L-Crowe Secondary students, showing them how to identify certain invasive species and also planting some native species.
RDKB Announces Temporary Recycling ChangesThe RDKB will update the public when information is available.