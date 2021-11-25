Greater Trail Went COVID-19 Case Free Last Week

Two months ago, new COVID-19 cases spiked in Greater Trail with 79 in one week.

Last week, there were none. The Kettle Valley west of Grand Forks and Kootenay Lake also went case free.

According to the B-C Centre for Disease Control, there was just one new positive test each during the week ending Nov. 20 in the Castlegar area and Creston Valley.

Four additional people were found to have contacted the virus in the Grand Forks area

The lone increases in the West Kootenay-Boundary and Creston valley were in Nelson and Arrow Lakes with both recording seven each. Nelson had just three the previous week while four people caught the virus from Nov 7-13 in Arrow Lakes.

Meanwhile Interior Health reported someone at Nakusp Secondary School had the virus November 12th and 17th.

The Ministry of Environment reports the air quality advisory is no longer in effect in Grand Forks.

The Ministry said fine particulate in the air was above healthy levels earlier this week due to cold temperatures and wood-burning stoves.