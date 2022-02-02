Green Party Calls for Fast Full Electrification of Kootenay Lake Ferry

The Kootenay-Columbia Green Party is asking the province to make the new Kootenay Lake Ferry fully electric when it launches in 2023.

Executive member of the federal Riding Association Mary Donald said the technology is available to provide the necessary shoreline power stations as the vessel will already be equipped with electric power capability.

“The plan is to not convert it to 100% electric until 2030,” said Donald.

“Although they will have all the components on board ready to go right from the start, so we would like them to now accelerate that and have it ready sooner,” said the local party executive member.

Donald stated the environmental evidence from this year in B-C alone suggests governments need to take decisive and immediate action to battle climate change.

“The heat dome, the droughts, the flooding, the mudslides and who knows what the winter is going to present,” said Donald who added the push for environmental action goes well beyond this province.

“Even the climate scientists are shocked about how rapid the climate crisis is worsening,“ she said.

“So we are asking them (the provincial government), please don’t wait seven years to increase this power capability,”

Kootenay-Columbia Greens believe full electric capability for the first sailing of the ferry would prevent thousands of mega tonnes of green house gasses from getting into the local atmosphere.

Donald encouraged public pressure on all levels of government to expedite the process and said they have taken their campaign to M-P Rob Morrison.

She told Bounce News public support is growing for more action against global warming.

”Polls show now, by and large, the majority of Canadians are very concerned about the climate crisis worsening, especially young people’” Donald stated.

“Some people say the population is ahead of the politicians, so we need to let them know, please go ahead, put the money into what is needed.”