Groundbreaking Announced for Natural Gas Plant in Beaver Valley

Construction of the $212,000,000 renewable natural gas plant near Fruitvale begins this summer and with it the anticipation of a big economic boost to the Beaver Valley.

Fruitvale Mayor Steve Morrisette is thrilled about the number of jobs created.

“There’s going to be around 30 full-time well paid jobs at the site, plus another 60-to-80 spin off jobs,” the Mayor said.

RDKB Area-A Director Ali Grieve called the project the biggest economic development in the Beaver Valley in over 60 years.

“These guys have been working on this for a very long time,” she said.

“They’ve secured the financial backing needed and probably it’s the biggest project for the area since Atco Lumber opened in 1959,” she said

REN Energy announced last week that the regulatory hurdles had been cleared to break ground on the project this spring. The plant will use existing technology for the first time in North America to make renewable natural gas from wood waste and sell it to Fortis.

Grieve said it marked a significant step in a process that began four years ago.

“It’s very exciting for the team that’s been working on this and for us in the valley as it does mean such a boost to our local economy,” she said.

“It was a long time in the works, but I guess it’s that’s part of the process going through the ministry looking for the approvals that they need to go through in their due diligence,” she added.

For Fruitvale, the project is perfect timing according to Morrisette.

“We’ve got the daycare project which will break ground early in 2023, we’ve got the affordable housing, 31 unit complex, that will break ground next summer as well in 2023,” said the Mayor who added that it also adheres to the village’s ecological commitment.

“It also ties in with the fact that Fruitvale committed to 100% renewable energy by 2050 and this is a nice green clean renewable gas plant,” he stated.

Grieve pointed out that all parties involved persevered through a pandemic to get to this stage.

“We always need good news,” the RDKB Director said, noting there could still be a few hiccups before the plant’s estimated completion in July 2024.

“The project could still be impacted by supply chain issues, that remains to be seen, but at least they get to put a shovel in the ground,” Grieve added.

She also has invited REN Energy officials to come to Fruitvale and explain its plan for the project at a town hall meeting.