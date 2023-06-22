Group Opposed to Open Pit Mine Near Rossland Continues its Campaign

The group opposing a proposed open pit magnesium mine near Rossland feels residents throughout Greater Trail and the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary should be worried.

Melanie Mercier of the Save Record Ridge Action Committee says the affects of transporting the ore could be felt throughout the region.

“All the way through Rossland’s downtown, Warfield where some schools are along the highway, across the bridge in Trail, all the way through Glenmerry and Waneta, to end up at Trimac,” she told Bounce News.

Mercier also questioned officials from West High Yield Resources about the project during the first of two open houses last month in Rossland.

She was among a meeting room packed full off concerned residents, some of whom booed, jeered and interrupted company officials during an impromptu question and answer format.

WHY officials had planned an informal session, where they could interact with the public at their displays that contained project information.

Mercier feels the company’s information is inconsistent.

“The information they discussed with the public at the meetings they had at the Prestige Inn in May is different information than they had on their posters at that meeting, it’s different than the information they have on their website, it’s different than some of the information they have on their technical reports,” she added, stating that the group has done its own homework.

“We’ve done the research, we’ve done the work and it’s all put together nicely on our website (saverecordridge.ca),” according to Mercier.

The member of the Save Record Ridge Action Committee also told Bounce News that those in opposition include residents who want to keep Rossland’s century old history as a mining town in the past, stating that remnants include more than just the artifacts on display at the museum.

“The reality is on Red Mountain on the top of the T-Bar, there’s still an old mine that’s sitting there and there’s no reclamation that was able to be done,” she stated, adding that there are also fears a new mine could hurt the area’s tourism industry.

“People from around the world travel to come to Rossland because of the pristine wilderness and clean air and clean water,” Mercier said.

“Without their support to come mountain biking and skiing, without their support, none of the businesses in Rossland would thrive,” she added.

Mercier also refuted the suggestion that the creation of around 30 jobs would be a benefit.

“Do we need to have these jobs where the unemployment rate here is so low?’ she asked.

“I’m a business owner and I can’t find anybody to work with me,” she explained.

Rossland Council approved the writing of a letter of concern to the BC Minister of Mines at a meeting in early June.

Mercier says the committee hopes the city adds other provincial ministries involved in the permitting process, as well as the federal environment ministry to the list.

The comment period for the project is due to begin at the end of June and Mercier says there will be a short window for anyone opposed to have their say.

“We have 30 days to send our letters and our concerns and voices to do everything we can to stop this project from going ahead,” she stressed, adding that there is a petition on thier website and links to express opposition to provincial and federal government officials.

Bounce News has asked WHY Resources President Frank Marasco for several interviews to explain the company position since the fall of 2022.

He has indicated the company will comment later this summer.